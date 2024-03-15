Nigeria Customs Foils Arms Smuggling Attempt at Tin-Can Island Port

In a significant interception, the Tin-Can Island Command of Nigeria Customs thwarted an attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition into the country by a criminal syndicate. The illicit shipment, discovered during an examination of imported consignments, included military camouflage and banned narcotics such as Colorado, alongside pump-action firearms and automatic single-barrel rifles.

Discovery Amidst Examination of Imported Consignments

While the circumstances surrounding the interception remain unclear, sources reveal that the weaponry was uncovered during routine checks of consignments arriving in the country. As of press time, it remains uncertain whether any arrests have been made in connection with the seizure.

Continued Efforts to Curb Illicit Trade

This recent interception follows a similar incident just eight months ago when Customs seized 31 different types of firearms at Lagos' Tin-Can and Multi-Purpose Terminals (PTML) ports. Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of Customs, announced the apprehension of two individuals linked to the previous seizure, underscoring the agency's commitment to combating illegal arms trafficking.

Concerns Over Smuggling of Contraband

In a related development, the Zone A Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service intercepted foreign parboiled rice concealed inside petroleum jerry cans along Ajilete, Ogun State. Customs Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu raised alarm over the health hazards posed by consuming grains contaminated with petroleum products smuggled by criminals. He revealed that the unit's anti-smuggling operations have led to 93 seizures valued at N751,127,025 and the arrest of nine suspects.

Ejibunu emphasized the need to address the multifaceted challenges posed by illicit trade, ranging from arms smuggling to the trafficking of contraband goods. The intercepted items included a variety of illegal commodities such as Indian hemp, used vehicles, rubber slippers, and contraband rice, underscoring the persistent efforts of Customs to safeguard national security and public health.

Amidst ongoing efforts to combat smuggling activities, Customs continues to enhance its surveillance and enforcement measures to curb the inflow of illicit goods into the country.