Nigeria Converts Overdrafts into Bonds, Boosts 2024 Spending Plan Amidst Economic Strife

Amidst an economic landscape punctuated by challenges, Nigeria’s Senate has given the go-ahead to President Bola Tinubu’s request for a substantial conversion of overdrafts into bonds. The financial maneuver involves a sum of 7.5 trillion naira, equivalent to approximately $8.2 billion, borrowed from the nation’s central bank and is a strategic move towards debt management. This conversion ultimately adds to Nigeria’s total debt profile.

Senate’s Double Whammy: Overdraft Conversion and Spending Plan

The approval for the conversion of the central bank overdrafts into longer-dated bonds was granted during a legislative session that also saw the endorsement of a spending plan for 2024. The Senate approved a sum of 28.77 trillion naira for the plan, a figure that overshadows the initial 27.5 trillion naira proposed by President Tinubu.

Debt Management Amidst Economic Challenges

The conversion of the overdrafts into bonds is a calculated step expected to decrease the cost of servicing the debt while enhancing the transparency of liabilities owed to the banking regulator. This financial restructuring follows a prior approval for converting 22.7 trillion naira in loans from the central bank into bonds. As of September, Nigeria’s total public debt stood at 87.9 trillion naira.

Nigeria’s Struggles: Currency Devaluation and Security Issues

Nigeria is grappling with significant economic challenges, including a sharp devaluation of the naira, which is on track for its worst performance since 1999 with no immediate signs of recovery. Internal security issues compound the economic strain, as recent violent attacks in Northern Nigeria resulted in over 100 fatalities. In response to the clashes, President Tinubu ordered arrests. In another development, Nigeria is also dealing with the aftermath of a significant antitrust probe involving British American Tobacco, which agreed to a $110 million settlement.