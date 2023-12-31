en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nigeria Converts Overdrafts into Bonds, Boosts 2024 Spending Plan Amidst Economic Strife

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:28 am EST
Nigeria Converts Overdrafts into Bonds, Boosts 2024 Spending Plan Amidst Economic Strife

Amidst an economic landscape punctuated by challenges, Nigeria’s Senate has given the go-ahead to President Bola Tinubu’s request for a substantial conversion of overdrafts into bonds. The financial maneuver involves a sum of 7.5 trillion naira, equivalent to approximately $8.2 billion, borrowed from the nation’s central bank and is a strategic move towards debt management. This conversion ultimately adds to Nigeria’s total debt profile.

Senate’s Double Whammy: Overdraft Conversion and Spending Plan

The approval for the conversion of the central bank overdrafts into longer-dated bonds was granted during a legislative session that also saw the endorsement of a spending plan for 2024. The Senate approved a sum of 28.77 trillion naira for the plan, a figure that overshadows the initial 27.5 trillion naira proposed by President Tinubu.

Debt Management Amidst Economic Challenges

The conversion of the overdrafts into bonds is a calculated step expected to decrease the cost of servicing the debt while enhancing the transparency of liabilities owed to the banking regulator. This financial restructuring follows a prior approval for converting 22.7 trillion naira in loans from the central bank into bonds. As of September, Nigeria’s total public debt stood at 87.9 trillion naira.

Nigeria’s Struggles: Currency Devaluation and Security Issues

Nigeria is grappling with significant economic challenges, including a sharp devaluation of the naira, which is on track for its worst performance since 1999 with no immediate signs of recovery. Internal security issues compound the economic strain, as recent violent attacks in Northern Nigeria resulted in over 100 fatalities. In response to the clashes, President Tinubu ordered arrests. In another development, Nigeria is also dealing with the aftermath of a significant antitrust probe involving British American Tobacco, which agreed to a $110 million settlement.

0
Business Economy Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating the Waves: The U.S. Soybean Industry's Journey of Growth and Innovation

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Croatian Agency 404 Commits to Strengthening Partnerships with Chinese Companies

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Unconventional Leave Request Sparks Debate on Workplace Culture

By Dil Bar Irshad

SEBI Slaps Rs 1 Crore Fine on Unitech Advisors For Fund Mismanagement

By Rafia Tasleem

Vinyl Records Spin Back: The Unlikely Resurgence of a Musical Relic ...
@Business · 4 mins
Vinyl Records Spin Back: The Unlikely Resurgence of a Musical Relic ...
heart comment 0
Sudden Price Surge: A Popular SUV’s $16,000 Price Hike Shakes Auto Industry

By Salman Khan

Sudden Price Surge: A Popular SUV's $16,000 Price Hike Shakes Auto Industry
The Year of Unconventional CEOs: Elon Musk and Others Making Headlines

By BNN Correspondents

The Year of Unconventional CEOs: Elon Musk and Others Making Headlines
Emma Watson’s Family Launches Unique Gin Enterprise: Renais

By Saboor Bayat

Emma Watson's Family Launches Unique Gin Enterprise: Renais
A Year in Review: Top Stories that Captivated Businessweek’s Readers in 2023

By Muhammad Jawad

A Year in Review: Top Stories that Captivated Businessweek's Readers in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
58 seconds
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
4 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Economic Stagnation
5 mins
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Economic Stagnation
Freeride World Tour: A Celebration of Freestyle Skiing Talent in China's Altay
5 mins
Freeride World Tour: A Celebration of Freestyle Skiing Talent in China's Altay
Welsh Scientist Spearheads Groundbreaking Research for Non-Hormonal Male Contraceptive Pill
6 mins
Welsh Scientist Spearheads Groundbreaking Research for Non-Hormonal Male Contraceptive Pill
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections
6 mins
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections
HSAs: The Underutilized Triple-Tax Benefit
7 mins
HSAs: The Underutilized Triple-Tax Benefit
Political Dynamics in India Intensify as Republic Day Approaches
7 mins
Political Dynamics in India Intensify as Republic Day Approaches
India's Legal Landscape Revolutionized: Colonial Era Criminal Laws Replaced
7 mins
India's Legal Landscape Revolutionized: Colonial Era Criminal Laws Replaced
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
58 seconds
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
1 hour
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
2 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
2 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
4 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
4 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app