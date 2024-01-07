en English
Africa

Nigeria Clamps Down on Foreign Universities Offering Dubious Degrees

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:27 am EST
Nigeria Clamps Down on Foreign Universities Offering Dubious Degrees

In a decisive move to preserve the integrity of Nigeria’s educational standards, the Federal Government has derecognized universities in Benin and Togo. This action follows an expose revealing the alarming ease with which degrees could be procured from these institutions without the necessary coursework or examinations. The fallout from this action could have significant economic implications, particularly for the universities, which stand to lose around N7.5 billion annually from Nigerian students’ fees.

Financial Impact and Student Populations

Nigerian students constitute a substantial demographic in Benin’s tertiary institutions. Approximately 15,000 Nigerian students are enrolled in these universities, contributing to the institutions’ revenues through fees ranging from N50,000 to N500,000, excluding other expenses. These universities, which operate primarily in English and accept fee payments in Naira through Nigerian bank accounts, now face an uncertain future.

Fears of Unqualified Job Holders

The Federal Government’s decision underscores its concern about Nigerians leveraging these dubious degrees to secure employment for which they are unqualified. Education Minister Tahir Mamman unveiled plans to extend this ban to other African countries harbouring similar institutions, thereby ensuring the credibility of academic qualifications within the nation.

Response from Nigerian Student and Academic Bodies

Reacting to these developments, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in the Benin Republic, spearheaded by Ugochukwu Favour, has constituted a committee to delve into the matter. The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) President, Emmanuel Osodeke, expressed criticism towards regulatory bodies for their inability to halt the trend of Nigerians seeking fraudulent degrees. He highlighted the absence of rigorous oversight on both domestic and foreign institutions and called on regulatory bodies to validate the credibility of degrees.

Call for More Funding in Nigerian Education Sector

Osodeke also stressed the need for increased investment in the Nigerian education sector. He opines that proper funding could deter Nigerians from seeking education abroad, thus eliminating the need for fraudulent qualifications. The ongoing controversy surrounding Nigerian students obtaining unverified foreign degrees has ignited a national conversation about the state of the country’s educational system and the measures needed to safeguard its integrity.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

