Nigeria Calls for Release of Niger's Ousted President Mohamed Bazoum

Nigeria, currently presiding over the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has appealed for the release of Niger's deposed President Mohamed Bazoum. The call comes as a significant shift in Nigeria's stance, with the nation now focusing on Bazoum's release and safe passage to a third country, rather than insisting on his reinstatement to power.

The Nigerian Foreign Minister, Youssef Tuggar, has urged the military junta in Niger to free Bazoum and permit him to travel to a mutually agreed third country. This new approach is crucial as the Nigerien military has a notorious history of detaining overthrown leaders. Following Bazoum's release, negotiations for the removal of sanctions imposed by ECOWAS on Niger could begin.

The Coup and its Aftermath

Tuggar also communicated ECOWAS's readiness to engage in dialogue with the junta in Niger. The decision to initiate conversation, however, rests with the military rulers. A meeting of ECOWAS leaders is scheduled for December 10 in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, to further discuss the situation in the region.

On July 26, 2023, Niger's presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum, and Presidential Guard commander General Abdourahamane Tchiani announced himself as the leader of a new military junta. This coup was condemned by the United States, France, and ECOWAS, the latter even threatening military intervention against the junta. Since Niger's independence from France in 1960, the country has witnessed four military coups, with the most recent one occurring in 2010. The recent coups in nearby regions like Guinea, Mali, and Sudan in 2021, and two in Burkina Faso in 2022, have led to these regions being labeled as a 'coup belt'.