Nigeria Bolsters Healthcare with 2,497 New Workers, Doubles Funding to N50 Billion

In an ambitious move to overhaul its healthcare system, Nigeria has made significant strides by recruiting nearly 2,500 health workers and doubling its investment in the Basic Healthcare Fund to N50 billion.

Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, outlined these efforts in a recent press briefing in Abuja, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's pursuit of improved health outcomes for its citizens.

Revamping Healthcare Delivery

The Federal Government's recent actions signal a deep commitment to addressing the perennial healthcare challenges. By recruiting 2,497 health professionals, including doctors, nurses/midwives, and Community Health Extension Workers (CHEWS), the government aims to significantly reduce maternal and child mortalities. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to ensure more women have access to Ante Natal Care (ANC) services, a critical component in safeguarding maternal and child health.

An injection of N50 billion into the Basic Healthcare Fund – a doubling of the previous year's allocation – is set to expand access to quality healthcare services, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

This financial boost has already made a tangible impact, with over 550,000 women attending their first ANC and monthly health facility deliveries increasing to about 230,000. Moreover, the enrollment in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has seen a significant uptick, with 750,000 Nigerians now covered.