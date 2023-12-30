en English
Business

Nigeria Approves Tax Holidays for Companies, Despite Revenue Loss Concerns

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:04 am EST
In a strategic move to attract foreign investments, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has announced the approval of tax holidays for 34 companies in 2023. This initiative, rolled out under the Industrial Development Income Tax Act, is designed to boost economic growth by offering a three-year exemption from corporate income tax to qualifying companies.

Tax Incentives: A Matter of Debate

The use of tax incentives as a tool for attracting investments has been a subject of debate due to the significant revenue loss they represent. The Federal Government previously declared that companies in Nigeria enjoy tax incentives amounting to N6 trillion annually. This staggering figure has spurred a broader discourse on tax reform, with an increasing number of voices calling for a reduction in these waivers.

Approving the Right Investors

Amid these debates, the NIPC has stressed the rigorous process involved in awarding these incentives. The Commission notes that both the Federal Ministry and the Federal Inland Revenue Service play a role in the approval process, ensuring that the incentives are awarded exclusively to deserving investors.

Benefit Outweighs Revenue Loss

Despite the concerns over the number of waivers, the NIPC maintains that the benefits gleaned from attracting qualified companies outweigh the lost tax revenues. To back up this claim, the Commission has plans to release impact reports that will assess the effectiveness of these tax incentives on job creation and overall economic activities.

Expressing a commitment to continue supporting investors, the NIPC’s Executive Secretary, Aisha Rimi, emphasized the need for intentional efforts to compete with other countries for investments. As Nigeria approves tax holidays for companies, it’s a clear signal of the nation’s resolve to bolster its economy, despite the debates surrounding these incentives.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

