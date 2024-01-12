Nigeria Approves Commercial Release of Transgenic Maize Varieties

The Nigerian Federal Government has greenlit the commercial introduction of four new varieties of transgenic maize, branded as TELA maize. These varieties, approved by the National Committee on Naming, Registration and Release of Crop Varieties, Livestock breeds/Fisheries (NCNRRCVLF), are resistant to pests and drought, thereby promising a significant yield advantage.

Revolutionizing Maize Production

The newly approved maize varieties, namely SAMMAZ 72T, SAMMAZ 73T, SAMMAZ 74T, and SAMMAZ 75T, hold the potential to revolutionize maize production in Nigeria. These varieties are expected to yield up to 10 tonnes per hectare, a sharp increase from the national average of 6 tonnes. Developed by the Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR) at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, these varieties have been tailored to suit various ecological zones in Nigeria.

Addressing Agricultural Challenges

The TELA Maize Project, a Public-Private Partnership led by AATF, has been working towards developing these transgenic maize varieties across five African countries, including Nigeria. The main goal of these genetic improvements has been to combat agricultural challenges presented by pests like stem-borers and fall armyworms. These pests cause significant damage to maize crops, thereby reducing overall production in Africa.

Enhancing Food Security and Livelihood

The release of these new maize varieties aligns with Nigeria’s Agricultural Transformation agenda, which aims to enhance food security and improve the livelihood of farming households. This development has been welcomed by various stakeholders in the agricultural and biotechnological sectors, with many lauding it as a significant milestone in the adoption of biotechnology for agricultural advancement. The project has received support from international partners and funding from organizations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and USAID.