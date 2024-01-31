Nigeria Aims to Resolve Ongoing OML 245 Oil Block Controversy

President Bola Tinubu has issued a significant directive to key governmental entities, including the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri. The task at hand is to address and resolve the longstanding litigations concerning the 1.3 billion dollar deepwater OML 245 oil block situated in the Niger Delta, a controversy that has loomed over Nigeria's oil and gas industry for decades.

The Oil Mining Lease (OML) 245 was granted to Malabu Oil and Gas Ltd. in 1998 for 20 million dollars. This should have been a lucrative agreement, yet it has been mired in controversy due to allegations of fraud and corruption in the awarding process.

The Nigerian government has grappled with a multitude of legal challenges both domestically and internationally, failing to secure convictions. The fallout resulted in a hefty penalty of over 70 million pounds from JP Morgan. The block, rich with economic potential, has remained unused for 28 years, a significant loss for the Nigerian economy.

An Attempt at Resolution

The current administration, under President Bola Tinubu, is now aiming to settle these longstanding disputes within a month. This is a monumental mission, as the resolution would enable the unlocking of economic benefits from the block. Negotiations are currently underway with companies such as Eni and Shell, with the Nigerian government's team being led by Attorney-General Fagbemi.

The government has firmly stated that the resolution process is transparent and aimed solely at the welfare of Nigerians and the attraction of investments to the sector. It insists that there is no criminal liability on its part or the other parties involved in the deal and is committed to resolving the issues surrounding OML 245 in a way that benefits all parties involved. This step towards resolution could potentially herald a new era of growth and investment in Nigeria's oil and gas industry.