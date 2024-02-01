Nigeria: A Call for a Holistic View of National Policies Beyond Financial Leaders

In a turn of events that has captured the attention of Nigeria and beyond, there is a growing call to shift the focus from personal attacks on Nigerian officials, specifically against the central bank governor, Yemi Cardoso, and the finance minister, Wale Edun, to a broader view of national policies. Advocates argue that an overemphasis on the roles of these pivotal figures in the financial sector, who are tasked with the Herculean challenge of reviving the economy and bolstering the national currency, the Naira, is misguided and overlooks the role of other crucial sectors in Nigeria's development.

Looking Beyond the Financial Sector

The narrative posits that while the finance sector plays a critical role, other ministries such as science and technology, power, agriculture, and security are equally instrumental in strengthening the Naira and the economy. The golden era of Nigeria's manufacturing-based development is often referred to as a time when the science minister's influence was a driving force, a stark contrast to the current finance-centric model of development.

Policy Changes Indicate a Shift

Recent moves by the central bank and capital market regulators reveal a shift towards enhancing transparency and efficiency in financial markets. These include the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) circular on financial market price transparency, revisions to the foreign exchange market rate pricing methodology, harmonization of reporting requirements on foreign currency exposures of banks, and the lifting of the cap on international money transfer operator exchange rates.

Just Green Transition

Furthering the nation's policy focus, Nigeria has been mobilizing efforts to ensure necessary policies on climate action are in place, particularly focusing on a Just Green Transition economy. The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment is working on creating more job opportunities in line with the government's push towards a greener economy. The International Labour Organisation also underscores the importance of transitioning to a net zero carbon emission and achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement through just transition and stakeholder engagement.