Niger State Divorce Reveals Allegations of Poison Plot Against Stepchildren

In a stirring revelation, a woman named Christianah has taken to the Makurdi Upper Area Court in Niger State to seek a divorce from her husband, Linus, bringing to light a plethora of grave allegations. Carrying the weight of an alleged tumultuous relationship, Christianah has made claims of severe maltreatment and starvation, purportedly orchestrated by Linus and his mother.

Allegations of a Poison Plot

Christianah alleges that her mother-in-law went to the extreme of suggesting she poison Linus’s children from other relationships. This disturbing claim has added a chilling dimension to the divorce proceedings, shifting the focus from mere marital discord to possible threats against children’s lives.

Unraveling of a Complex Relationship

Christianah and Linus’s path crossed in 2010, and shortly after she became pregnant, hardships crept into their marriage. The discovery of Linus’s four children from different women further strained the relationship, leading to intense conflict when Christianah confronted him. As the marriage’s realities unfolded, Christianah found herself trapped in a web of deception and conflict.

Demands in Divorce

In addition to seeking a divorce, Christianah is requesting the custody of their children, the return of her personal belongings, and financial support from Linus for the children’s education and maintenance. However, Linus, admitting to having children from multiple partners and accepting the request for divorce, presents his own narrative. He alleges that Christianah hid her previous divorce from him and has threatened to poison him. In turn, he is requesting custody of their children. The case has thus spiraled into a complex battleground involving custody and property disputes in divorce proceedings.

The magistrate has adjourned the case for further proceedings, leaving the parties and observers in anticipation of the court’s eventual decision. This case not only highlights the complexities of divorce proceedings but also brings to the fore the issues of marital discord, extreme suggestions of harm against children, and the intricacies of custody and property disputes.