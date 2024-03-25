Niger Delta Leaders Call for Withdrawal of Soldiers Amidst Rising Tensions in Okuama Village Crisis

The crisis in Okuama village, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, sparked by the deaths of 17 military personnel and subsequent military siege, has led to widespread relocation and increased tensions in the region.

Leaders and stakeholders from various backgrounds, including activists, priests, retired security personnel, and traditional rulers, have come together to urge the federal government to intervene decisively in response to the deteriorating situation.

Criticism of Military Deployment

Retired Air Force officer, Wing Commander P.Y. Biakpara, expressed concern over the careless deployment of military personnel in civil matters, emphasizing the need for adherence to rules of engagement and caution in military interventions to prevent further escalation of violence and civilian casualties.