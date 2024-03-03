Niger Delta Icons Honored in 2024 Peace Awards for Sustaining Regional Harmony

On an auspicious day in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, individuals who have significantly contributed to sustaining peace in the Niger Delta were honored with the Niger Delta Peace Awards. The event, part of the Niger Delta Peace Day celebrations, highlighted the efforts of key figures such as Bayelsa State Governor Senator Douye Diri, Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, and King Ateke Tom, among others, for their roles in ending militancy and fostering peace.

Recognizing Peace Advocates

The awards ceremony, a brainchild of the Niger Delta Peace Day (NDPD) founders in collaboration with the Congress of Niger Delta Ex-agitators, aimed to recognize those who played pivotal roles in the amnesty program's success and those who continue to promote peace through various initiatives. Notable recipients included political leaders, former militants, and community influencers who have collectively worked towards a peaceful Niger Delta.

A Legacy of Peace

Since the inception of the NDPD in 2009, which commemorates the Federal Government's declaration of the Amnesty Programme, efforts to remember and celebrate the peace achieved have been ongoing. The 2024 event, aligning with Governor Diri's second-term inauguration, served not only as a celebration but also as a reminder of the importance of peace in the region's development. Mr. Seleipre Tonbie, the NDPD promoter, emphasized the necessity of recognizing yearly those who contribute significantly to sustaining peace in the Niger Delta.

Future of Peace in the Niger Delta

The awards serve as a call to action for continued partnership and support from both the government and private sector in promoting peace initiatives. The positive impact of peace on business and development in the region was underscored, with a plea for more corporate organizations to join the cause. As the Niger Delta progresses, the preservation of peace remains a critical factor for its continued growth and prosperity, setting a precedent for other regions to follow.