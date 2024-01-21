NIDCOM Boss Dabiri-Erewa to Represent Nigeria at Global Migration Summit

In a significant move that bridges the gap between migration and development, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), is set to represent Nigeria at the 14th Global Forum on Migration and Development Summit (GFMD), scheduled to take place in Geneva, Switzerland from January 23 to 25.

Shaping the Narrative

With the summit's focal theme, 'Culture as a potent tool for reshaping narratives and driving positive change in the perception of population movement due to climate change: Crossed perspectives and Good perceptive,' Hon. Dabiri-Erewa will be presenting a lead paper on culture and narratives on migration as they pertain to Nigeria. The aim is not just to contribute to the dialogue but also to influence the global discourse on migration and development.

From Nigeria to the Global Stage

Organized under the auspices of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) and Alefa Diaspora, the summit will witness Hon. Dabiri-Erewa participating in a roundtable panel discussion alongside distinguished representatives from Fiji and Jamaica. As the Diaspora Champion recognized by the OACPS in 2023, she is poised to share Nigeria's experiences, best practices, and forthcoming initiatives on migration.

GFMD: An Informal but Impactful Platform

The GFMD, established in 2007, is an informal, non-binding process that has been instrumental in shaping the global debate on migration and development. Its mission is to provide a venue for policy-makers and practitioners from around the world to informally discuss relevant policies and practical challenges and opportunities related to migration and its inter-linkages with development.