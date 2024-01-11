en English
Agriculture

NEXIM Bank Revolutionizes Nigeria’s Cocoa Industry with Digital Platform

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
The Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM Bank) has taken a digital leap in the African agricultural sector with the launch of a groundbreaking initiative, ‘Cocoa Connect Africa’. The goal is not just to enhance the cocoa production in Nigeria but to catapult it onto the global stage by centralizing the activities of all industry’s stakeholders.

A Digital Revolution in the Cocoa Industry

Announced during the International Cocoa and Chocolate Forum held in Lagos State, this digital hub is set to revolutionize the way business is conducted within the cocoa industry. It aims to streamline trade, foster market connections, and facilitate information exchange, thereby providing a comprehensive platform for every player in the sector. The NEXIM Bank’s Managing Director, Abubakar Bello, affirmed the vision of this digital hub as an instrument to unlock the tremendous potential of the African cocoa industry.

More than Just Cocoa

Cocoa Connect Africa is not a standalone initiative. It is part of a broader digital infrastructure that NEXIM Bank is developing for a variety of commodities, including cashew and shea. By digitalizing trade processes, the bank is ensuring that stakeholders can conduct business online, enhance traceability, and improve educational resources for farmers and regulators. It signifies the bank’s commitment to advancing the African agricultural sector into the digital age.

Supporting Cocoa Exporters

Beyond the introduction of digital platforms, NEXIM Bank has a proven track record of supporting cocoa exporters. Stella Okotete, NEXIM Bank’s Executive Director of Business Development, highlighted the bank’s significant contribution of over N100 billion to cocoa exporters in the past seven years. This has led to the creation of thousands of jobs, impacting the economy positively. In light of recent cocoa price hikes, the bank has offered refinancing options at single-digit interest rates to help exporters manage their financial burdens.

This initiative, coupled with the bank’s financial support, is a testament to NEXIM Bank’s commitment to unlocking the potential of the cocoa industry in Africa. It represents a comprehensive approach, providing users in the cocoa industry with a complete experience, from trade to education and regulation.

Agriculture
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

