en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Netizens Donate Over N2 Million to Nigerian Lady Criticized for Early Morning Cooking for Husband

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
Netizens Donate Over N2 Million to Nigerian Lady Criticized for Early Morning Cooking for Husband

A Nigerian lady, identified as _Debbie_OA, recently ignited a maelstrom of controversy on Twitter. Her revelation of rising at the crack of dawn, specifically 4:50am, to prepare a meal for her husband stirred the pot of societal norms and expectations. This practice was triggered by an incident where her husband partook in a meal prepared by his work colleague. The public discourse that ensued veered between criticism and commendation, with the stability of her marriage – threatened by an act as benign as sharing a colleague’s food – being called into question.

Societal Scrutiny and Support

Many netizens viewed her actions as servility, arguing that catering to the needs of an able-bodied adult was not a marital obligation. The relevance of _Debbie_OA‘s educational background and employment status were also brought up, with critics underlining their irrelevance in the context of her actions. However, amidst the backlash, a significant number of Twitter users rallied behind her, hailing her actions as a testament of her dedication and family values.

(Read Also: Aproko Doctor Supports Criticized Nigerian Woman with a Year of Health Insurance)

Monetary Support and Career Opportunities

In a remarkable turn of events, these supporters collectively donated over N2 million to her, and an individual even recommended her for a Virtual Assistant role with a 50k monthly salary. This overwhelming financial support was further sweetened by an unexpected gift to her husband – a generous donation of 50k from a couple touched by their story.

(Read Also: Revitalizing Okun Land: The Power of Youth Empowerment and Grassroots Development)

Family Values and Feminine Grace

The support for _Debbie_OA was not unopposed. Detractors continued to stress the importance of family values and feminine grace over other attributes. Yet, the story of this Nigerian lady, her dedication to her husband and her resilience in the face of criticism, serves as a vivid reminder that societal norms are fluid and the definitions of roles within a marriage are subjective and personal.

Read More

0
Nigeria Society
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
3 mins ago
Sheikh Bala-Lau Commends Kaduna Governor's Support and Announces Educational Initiative for Underprivileged
In the bustling city of Zaria, the annual preaching event of Jamatu Izalatil Bida Wa Ikamatus Sunna (JIBWIS) unfurled a momentous announcement. Sheikh Abdullahi Bala-Lau, the National Chairman of JIBWIS, voiced his commendation for Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani’s unstinting dedication to the propagation of Islam. His words echoed in the hearts of the faithful
Sheikh Bala-Lau Commends Kaduna Governor's Support and Announces Educational Initiative for Underprivileged
Nigeria Celebrates Mrs Zanga: The Power of Familial Kindness
28 mins ago
Nigeria Celebrates Mrs Zanga: The Power of Familial Kindness
LASEMA Responds to Over 6,000 Incidents: An Inside Look at Emergency Management in Lagos
28 mins ago
LASEMA Responds to Over 6,000 Incidents: An Inside Look at Emergency Management in Lagos
Eze Onyekpere's In-Depth Analysis of Nigeria's 2024 Budget of Renewed Hope
7 mins ago
Eze Onyekpere's In-Depth Analysis of Nigeria's 2024 Budget of Renewed Hope
The Struggle and Resilience of Ndubuisi Igwala: A Sickle Cell Survivor's Tale
9 mins ago
The Struggle and Resilience of Ndubuisi Igwala: A Sickle Cell Survivor's Tale
Adamawa State Government Prioritizes Menstrual Hygiene in Partnership with Angelo Nigeria Limited
23 mins ago
Adamawa State Government Prioritizes Menstrual Hygiene in Partnership with Angelo Nigeria Limited
Latest Headlines
World News
Top Low-Calorie Foods for Healthier Lifestyle by Nutritionist Disha Sethi
32 seconds
Top Low-Calorie Foods for Healthier Lifestyle by Nutritionist Disha Sethi
California Triumphs over UCLA in College Basketball Clash
1 min
California Triumphs over UCLA in College Basketball Clash
India's Political Climate Heats Up as Loksabha 2024 Elections Approach Amidst Boeing 737 Safety Measures
2 mins
India's Political Climate Heats Up as Loksabha 2024 Elections Approach Amidst Boeing 737 Safety Measures
Cathal McParland Triumphs in Ultra Marathon; Fitness High on Ireland's New Year's Resolutions
2 mins
Cathal McParland Triumphs in Ultra Marathon; Fitness High on Ireland's New Year's Resolutions
Crucial MAAC Basketball Showdown: Rider Broncs vs Canisius Golden Griffins
3 mins
Crucial MAAC Basketball Showdown: Rider Broncs vs Canisius Golden Griffins
Fairfield Stags vs Marist Red Foxes: An Anticipated MAAC Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Fairfield Stags vs Marist Red Foxes: An Anticipated MAAC Basketball Showdown
Saturday's Sports Roundup: Scores and Outcomes Across Multiple Leagues
4 mins
Saturday's Sports Roundup: Scores and Outcomes Across Multiple Leagues
Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
4 mins
Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
Starbucks Cafes in Cambridgeshire Excel in Hygiene Ratings
6 mins
Starbucks Cafes in Cambridgeshire Excel in Hygiene Ratings
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
8 mins
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
58 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app