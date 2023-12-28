en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

NEMA Distributes Relief Materials to Flood Victims in Delta State

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:55 am EST
NEMA Distributes Relief Materials to Flood Victims in Delta State

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), functioning out of the Edo Operations Office, has initiated the distribution of relief supplies to victims of flooding and erosion within the Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal Constituency of Delta State. This initiative was made public through an announcement accompanied by photographs on NEMA’s official social media platforms.

Relief Distribution Event in Kwale

The NEMA team was received in Kwale by Nnamdi Ezechi’s Legislative Aide during the distribution ceremony. Princewill Ogbolu, the senior legislative aide, expressed his gratitude to the Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib, for the aid. He also ensured that the resources would be optimally utilized. The relief distribution included an array of items such as foodstuffs, non-food items, and building materials. The distribution process was executed with the active participation of community representatives.

Supporting Affected Communities

This initiative was undertaken following approval from the Director General of NEMA to assist the affected communities within the constituency. The floods have impacted multiple communities within Delta State, mirroring the situation in several other regions across the nation.

Efforts by Other Agencies

In 2023, the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) also provided aid to flood victims by distributing food and non-food items to 8,403 communities across the six area councils of the FCT. FEMA also shared data regarding their search and rescue activities, which included saving 1,373 lives from various flood disasters. In collaboration with the Turkish Foundation UFUK dialogue, FEMA provided food supplies to 200 vulnerable households in the Yangoji Shafi community of Kwali area council.

0
Disaster Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

First township in earthquake-hit Herat completed and handed over to survivors

By Muhammad Jawad

Congo Tragedy: 40 Lives Lost to Flooding and Landslides

By Ebenezer Mensah

Christmas Nightmare: Extreme Weather Hits Australia, Causes Ten Deaths

By Geeta Pillai

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Jolts Eastern Turkey: Significant Damage Reported

By Safak Costu

Malaysia's Flood Crisis Intensifies: Six States Affected, Over 28,000 ...
@Disaster · 2 hours
Malaysia's Flood Crisis Intensifies: Six States Affected, Over 28,000 ...
heart comment 0
Severe Weather Claims Ten Lives in Australia Over the Holiday Period

By Geeta Pillai

Severe Weather Claims Ten Lives in Australia Over the Holiday Period
Eastern Congo Landslides Claim 15 Lives: A Tragedy Unfolds

By Justice Nwafor

Eastern Congo Landslides Claim 15 Lives: A Tragedy Unfolds
Oleshky Flood: A Tale of Devastation and Concealed Truths

By Rizwan Shah

Oleshky Flood: A Tale of Devastation and Concealed Truths
Landslides in the Democratic Republic of Congo: A Tragic Loss of Lives

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Landslides in the Democratic Republic of Congo: A Tragic Loss of Lives
Latest Headlines
World News
Erdogan Addresses Mukhtars, Underlines their Role in Governance
44 seconds
Erdogan Addresses Mukhtars, Underlines their Role in Governance
PTI Founder and Leaders Revealed as ECP Defaulters During Scrutiny
2 mins
PTI Founder and Leaders Revealed as ECP Defaulters During Scrutiny
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Closes Door on Nitish Kumar's Return to NDA
2 mins
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Closes Door on Nitish Kumar's Return to NDA
Australia's Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Drive for Inclusivity
5 mins
Australia's Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Drive for Inclusivity
Spirit Healthcare Group: Transforming Indigenous Healthcare Access
6 mins
Spirit Healthcare Group: Transforming Indigenous Healthcare Access
ED Implicates Priyanka Gandhi in Charge Sheet Over Haryana Land Deal
10 mins
ED Implicates Priyanka Gandhi in Charge Sheet Over Haryana Land Deal
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
11 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
China Dramatically Reduces Infectious Disease Reporting Time
14 mins
China Dramatically Reduces Infectious Disease Reporting Time
Xi Jinping's Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China's International Relations Focus
16 mins
Xi Jinping's Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China's International Relations Focus
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
11 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
20 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
30 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app