NEMA Distributes Relief Materials to Flood Victims in Delta State

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), functioning out of the Edo Operations Office, has initiated the distribution of relief supplies to victims of flooding and erosion within the Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal Constituency of Delta State. This initiative was made public through an announcement accompanied by photographs on NEMA’s official social media platforms.

Relief Distribution Event in Kwale

The NEMA team was received in Kwale by Nnamdi Ezechi’s Legislative Aide during the distribution ceremony. Princewill Ogbolu, the senior legislative aide, expressed his gratitude to the Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib, for the aid. He also ensured that the resources would be optimally utilized. The relief distribution included an array of items such as foodstuffs, non-food items, and building materials. The distribution process was executed with the active participation of community representatives.

Supporting Affected Communities

This initiative was undertaken following approval from the Director General of NEMA to assist the affected communities within the constituency. The floods have impacted multiple communities within Delta State, mirroring the situation in several other regions across the nation.

Efforts by Other Agencies

In 2023, the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) also provided aid to flood victims by distributing food and non-food items to 8,403 communities across the six area councils of the FCT. FEMA also shared data regarding their search and rescue activities, which included saving 1,373 lives from various flood disasters. In collaboration with the Turkish Foundation UFUK dialogue, FEMA provided food supplies to 200 vulnerable households in the Yangoji Shafi community of Kwali area council.