NDDC Provides Palliatives to Flood-Prone Communities in Bayelsa State

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has launched a proactive initiative to aid communities prone to flooding across eight local government areas of Bayelsa State. The relief effort involves the distribution of essential items, aimed at alleviating the impact of the imminent flooding on the residents of these localities.

NDDC’s Response to Bayelsa’s Flooding Challenges

On the handover occasion in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State, NDDC’s Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku underscored that the provision of these relief items is a response to the plethora of challenges the people confront due to the recurring natural disaster. He was represented by Dr. Week Doodei, NDDC’s Director of Procurement, and Godknows Alamieyeseigha, Director of the Bayelsa State Office of the Commission.

Ogbuku assured the communities that the NDDC’s commitment towards easing the hardships experienced in the Niger Delta extends beyond infrastructure development and includes social services.

Relief Materials: A Lifeline for Vulnerable Communities

The relief materials, envisioned as palliatives, comprise essential food and household items, agricultural inputs, and tools crucial for sustaining local livelihoods such as canoes, fishing nets, and hooks. The NDDC’s leadership has called for a judicious and equitable distribution of the items, particularly targeting the most vulnerable individuals in the affected communities.

Ensuring Fair Distribution and Avoiding Diversion

Dr. Ogbuku warned against the hoarding or diversion of the relief materials, stating that the distribution process would be closely monitored to ensure proper delivery to the intended beneficiaries. He emphasized the need for fairness and accountability, thereby assuring that the NDDC’s commitment to the people of the Niger Delta is not undermined by malfeasance.

As part of its broader commitment, the NDDC plans to extend this initiative to all mandate states under its jurisdiction. By doing so, the Commission aims to effectively address the challenges posed by environmental issues such as flooding, which have been a perennial problem in these regions.