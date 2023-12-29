en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

NDDC Provides Palliatives to Flood-Prone Communities in Bayelsa State

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:59 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:08 am EST
NDDC Provides Palliatives to Flood-Prone Communities in Bayelsa State

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has launched a proactive initiative to aid communities prone to flooding across eight local government areas of Bayelsa State. The relief effort involves the distribution of essential items, aimed at alleviating the impact of the imminent flooding on the residents of these localities.

NDDC’s Response to Bayelsa’s Flooding Challenges

On the handover occasion in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State, NDDC’s Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku underscored that the provision of these relief items is a response to the plethora of challenges the people confront due to the recurring natural disaster. He was represented by Dr. Week Doodei, NDDC’s Director of Procurement, and Godknows Alamieyeseigha, Director of the Bayelsa State Office of the Commission.

Ogbuku assured the communities that the NDDC’s commitment towards easing the hardships experienced in the Niger Delta extends beyond infrastructure development and includes social services.

Relief Materials: A Lifeline for Vulnerable Communities

The relief materials, envisioned as palliatives, comprise essential food and household items, agricultural inputs, and tools crucial for sustaining local livelihoods such as canoes, fishing nets, and hooks. The NDDC’s leadership has called for a judicious and equitable distribution of the items, particularly targeting the most vulnerable individuals in the affected communities.

Ensuring Fair Distribution and Avoiding Diversion

Dr. Ogbuku warned against the hoarding or diversion of the relief materials, stating that the distribution process would be closely monitored to ensure proper delivery to the intended beneficiaries. He emphasized the need for fairness and accountability, thereby assuring that the NDDC’s commitment to the people of the Niger Delta is not undermined by malfeasance.

As part of its broader commitment, the NDDC plans to extend this initiative to all mandate states under its jurisdiction. By doing so, the Commission aims to effectively address the challenges posed by environmental issues such as flooding, which have been a perennial problem in these regions.

0
Disaster Human Rights Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Revival of Qala-e Nook: A Tale of Resilience and Reconstruction

By BNN Correspondents

Climate Displacement Tragedy in Badakhshan Highlights Urgency for Action

By Saboor Bayat

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
heart comment 0
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
River Danube bursts its banks in Budapest, water highest since 2013

By Aqsa Younas Rana

River Danube bursts its banks in Budapest, water highest since 2013
Latest Headlines
World News
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
1 min
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
2 mins
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
2 mins
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
2 mins
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits
5 mins
Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits
Health Trends in 2023 and Projections for 2024: From Holiday Benefits to Digital Self-Diagnosis
7 mins
Health Trends in 2023 and Projections for 2024: From Holiday Benefits to Digital Self-Diagnosis
London on Brink of Health Crisis: Fear of Measles Outbreak Looms Amid Low MMR Vaccination Rates
7 mins
London on Brink of Health Crisis: Fear of Measles Outbreak Looms Amid Low MMR Vaccination Rates
Jersey Authorities Warn Rabbit Owners of Deadly Myxomatosis Outbreak
7 mins
Jersey Authorities Warn Rabbit Owners of Deadly Myxomatosis Outbreak
Nabil Ennasri: A Hunger Strike for Justice Amid Controversial Detention
8 mins
Nabil Ennasri: A Hunger Strike for Justice Amid Controversial Detention
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
49 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app