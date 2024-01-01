NCF and Wilder Institute Unite to Save the Cross River Gorilla

In an unprecedented move to save a critically endangered species, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) and Wilder Institute have taken a giant leap for the conservation of the Cross River gorilla (Gorilla gorilla diehli). This subspecies, teetering on the brink of extinction, faces an estimated population of a mere 300 along the Nigeria-Cameroon border. The organizations have donated over N8 million in equipment, including digital cameras, computers, laptops, projectors, and state-of-the-art video conferencing gadgets, to support the dedicated research efforts.

Empowering Research and Conservation Efforts

The beneficiaries of this substantial donation are the Cross River National Park, the State Forestry Commission, and the University of Calabar. These institutions will leverage the technological tools to bolster their research capabilities and enhance their conservation efforts. Dr. Brenda Akpan, representing the Wilder Institute, underscored the urgency of the initiative, highlighting the precarious situation of the Cross River gorilla’s dwindling population.

The Cross River Gorilla Initiative

Simultaneously, the NCF has launched the Cross River Gorilla Initiative, a unique program that extends beyond mere conservation. This initiative includes scholarships for one Ph.D. student and four master’s students at the University of Calabar for a five-year period. The program aims to provide these budding researchers with hands-on field experience using the donated advanced equipment. They will undertake data collection and monitoring of the gorilla population, playing an integral role in the initiative’s success.

Bridging Gaps and Building Connections

The Cross River Gorilla Initiative is also designed to establish connections with local communities and project sites, thereby facilitating smooth field research operations. An intriguing aspect of the initiative is its exploration of the role of gender in forest resource management, particularly in relation to gorilla conservation. The NCF has committed to continuing collaborative efforts, engaging stakeholders, and garnering support for the preservation of the gorillas and their habitat. This united front is aimed at averting the potential extinction of this subspecies in Nigeria, ensuring the Cross River gorilla continues to grace our planet.