NCC’s Leadership Lauded for Boosting Transparency and Service Quality in Nigerian Telecommunications

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives in Nigeria, Hon Phillip Agbese, has commended Dr Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), for his commitment to promoting transparency and accountability in the telecommunications sector. Speaking at a round table in Abuja, Agbese underlined the instrumental role of the NCC under Maida’s leadership in boosting the competitive edge and service quality of the industry.

Driving Nigerian Telecommunications Forward

Agbese attributed the NCC’s success to Maida’s strategic initiatives aimed at creating an environment that fosters efficient telecommunications services nationwide. This includes Nigeria’s participation in the World Radio-communications Conference (WRC) 2023 and the adoption of the Final Acts WRC-23—a testament to the country’s international engagement and commitment to advancing broadband connectivity and developing mobile services including 4G, 5G, and 6G.

A Vision for a Resilient Telecommunications Sector

Agbese also shed light on the NCC’s efforts to ensure fair competition and encourage Nigerian ownership in the communications industry. He appealed to stakeholders to support Maida’s vision of building a resilient and accountable telecommunications sector, underscoring its substantial contribution to Nigeria’s GDP and the pressing need to maintain a sustainable path for growth and development.

Strong Leadership at the Helm

Dr Aminu Maida was appointed by President Bola Tinubu and confirmed by the Senate in October 2023 for a five-year term at the helm of the NCC. His tenure is marked by a strong commitment to enhancing the overall competitiveness and service quality of the telecommunications industry, positioning Nigeria as a leading player in the tech arena. Agbese’s commendation serves as a strong testament to Maida’s leadership and the remarkable strides the NCC has made under his stewardship.

In conclusion, the recognition of Maida’s leadership highlights the significance of strong governance in driving the telecommunications sector forward. As Nigeria continues to embrace digital transformation, the NCC’s role in shaping a resilient and competitive industry is more crucial than ever. With stakeholders’ support, Maida’s vision for the sector can continue to translate into tangible progress, ensuring that Nigeria remains at the forefront of telecommunications innovation.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

