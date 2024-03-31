NCC Extends Deadline for NIN-SIM Linkage to July 31, 2024

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has granted a further extension for the disconnection of telephone lines not linked to National Identification Numbers (NINs) from April 15, 2024, to July 31, 2024.

A reliable source within the telecommunication sector disclosed this development on Saturday, indicating that the decision was communicated to telcos via a letter after careful consideration of challenges and requests for extensions.

The extension is particularly aimed at individuals who have four SIMs linked to a single phone line.

The disconnection process, initially rolled out in three phases, began in February. The first phase occurred on February 28, 2024, followed by the second phase on March 29, 2024.

Originally slated for April 15, 2024, the third phase has now been rescheduled to commence on July 31, 2024.

During the initial deadline on February 28, 2024, approximately 40 million lines not linked to NINs were barred. While the exact number of lines affected by the recent deadline remains unclear, telecom companies are expected to proceed with disconnecting lines not linked with NINs.

Telecom operators have been instructed to prioritize the verification of existing subscribers over new ones during this extended period.