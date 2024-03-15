NCAA Warns Private Jet Owners Against Unauthorized Commercial Use

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a stern warning to private jet owners, cautioning against the unauthorized use of their aircraft for commercial purposes. Violators, the NCAA emphasized, will face severe penalties in accordance with Section 32 (4) of the Civil Aviation Act 2022.

Clarification and Consequences

In a statement signed by Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, the NCAA clarified that any private jet owner found conducting commercial operations or charter services will be subject to penalties, including the suspension, withdrawal, or revocation of their permit. The statement reiterated that private jet owners are not permitted to engage in the carriage of passengers, cargo, or mail for hire or reward without proper authorization.

Heightened Oversight and Enforcement

To ensure compliance with aviation regulations, the NCAA has intensified its oversight efforts by deploying officials to General Aviation Terminals (GAT) and private sections of airports. These officials are tasked with monitoring the activities of private jet owners and enforcing strict adherence to regulations.

Zero Tolerance Policy

The NCAA reiterated its zero tolerance for violations of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 and affirmed its commitment to enforcing strict compliance through appropriate sanctions. It emphasized that engaging private jet owners for commercial purposes is illegal, and any individual or entity found guilty of such actions will face enforcement actions as outlined in the Civil Aviation Act 2022.

As the NCAA remains vigilant in upholding aviation regulations, it urges both private jet owners and the public to adhere to the stipulated guidelines and regulations to ensure the safety and integrity of the aviation industry in Nigeria.