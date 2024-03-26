NBS Data Reveals Drastic Increase in Food Prices: Rice, Garri, Yam Soar Over 100%

Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) paints a concerning picture of the economic landscape in Nigeria, particularly regarding the cost of basic consumables. Over the past year, Nigerians have witnessed a sharp rise in the prices of staple foods, significantly impacting households nationwide.

Advertisment

According to the NBS Food Price Watch for February 2024, staples like yam, garri, and rice have experienced staggering price increases. The price of one kilogramme of local rice, for instance, surged by an astounding 134.81 percent, from N520.84 to N1,222.97. Similarly, the average price of garri increased by 109.16 percent, reaching N723.45, while yam saw a 131.33 percent surge, reaching N1009.56.

Consistent Rising Trend

The study conducted on a month-to-month basis reveals a consistent rising trend in food prices, with rice, garri, and yam experiencing price increases of 19.69%, 20.44%, and 11.93%, respectively. This trend exacerbates the financial strain on Nigerian families, many of whom are already grappling with economic challenges.

Advertisment

Widespread Impact

The impact of food inflation extends beyond staple goods to items like sliced bread, which saw an 89.48 percent increase in price between February 2023 and February 2024. This underscores the widespread scope of food inflation sweeping the nation, further burdening households.

Root Causes

Advertisment

The surge in food prices reflects larger economic issues facing Nigeria, including supply chain disruptions, currency depreciation, and socioeconomic challenges. These factors contribute to the inflationary pressure on staple foods, making it increasingly difficult for families to afford basic necessities.

Calls for Intervention

Amidst these challenges, calls for government and stakeholder interventions have grown louder. Many advocate for policies and measures aimed at stabilizing food prices and ensuring access to essential goods for all Nigerians. Addressing these economic realities is crucial for alleviating the burden on vulnerable households and promoting economic stability.