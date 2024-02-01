NBCC President Calls for Increased Incentives for Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector

Ray Atelly, President of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), made a fervent plea to the Nigerian government, urging it to provide robust incentives for the nation's manufacturing sector. Atelly made these remarks during a news conference in Lagos, highlighting the transformative potential of such measures in generating employment, reducing poverty, and catalyzing socio-economic growth.

Benefiting from the NBCC

The NBCC, established in 1977, represents a cornerstone in the edifice of Nigeria-Britain trade relations. Under Atelly's stewardship, the chamber remains committed to enhancing the business profiles of its member companies operating in diverse sectors across Nigeria. However, Atelly also pointed out the daunting challenges Nigerian businesses face, including insecurity, inflation, fluctuating exchange rates, incessant tax audits, and rising cyber security concerns.

Manufacturing Competitiveness at Stake

Atelly was emphatic about the trials beleaguering the manufacturing sector. He noted that a lack of incentives, coupled with the exodus of skilled workers, insufficient protection for local industries, and the flooding of markets with substandard imported goods, all compromise manufacturing competitiveness. Atelly underscored the urgent need for Nigerian products to have preferential access to loans, and for the government to address critical issues such as power supply and raw material access.

Training Over Cash Handouts

While criticizing cash handouts as an ineffective solution, Atelly championed the idea of training individuals to become productive contributors to society. In a move aligned with this philosophy, he announced an upcoming initiative – the Women and Youth Entrepreneurship Development Centre. This NGO, set to launch in April, aims to empower individuals with skills and foster economic growth. Atelly called for international support for this initiative and advocated for a national policy to promote local manufacturing and production.