National Power Grid Collapses, Prompting Recovery Efforts Amid Widespread Outages

The tranquility of a regular Sunday morning was shattered when the national power grid experienced its maiden collapse this year. A sharp plunge in power output from a robust 2,658 Megawatts to a paltry 59.90 Megawatts left various regions cloaked in darkness. In the immediate aftermath, only Ibom Power and Azura IPP held the fort, contributing 31MW and 28MW, respectively, to the dwindling power supply.

With the clock ticking towards noon, a recovery process was initiated. By 5 pm, the grid's power output had climbed back to 525.7MW, a far cry from the initial collapse but a step towards normalcy. The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) promptly alerted customers within the Federal Capital Territory and other affected states, ascribing the power outage to a system failure within the national grid.

Transmission Company of Nigeria's Role and Previous Incidents

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), usually quick to point fingers at vandalism as a root cause for similar disturbances, remained mum on the cause of this collapse. In a retrospect, the year 2023 saw the grid giving way thrice, following over 400 days of unbroken stability.

As the nation grappled with low power supply and rolling blackouts, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, summoned the management of power generating and distribution companies to the table. The discussions unearthed the reality of an inadequate power supply due to a strained gas supply to the generating companies. The elephant in the room, the issue of debts owed to these companies by the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company, was also brought to light.