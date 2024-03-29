Nation Mourns: National Honors for 17 Soldiers Killed in Delta State Peace Mission

Nigerians from all walks of life, including the highest echelons of government, were enveloped in mourning on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, following the burial of 17 soldiers killed by suspected militants in Okuama, Ughelli South LGA of Delta State. The soldiers, on a peacekeeping mission amid ongoing communal conflicts between Okuama and neighboring Okoloba, were honored posthumously by President Bola Tinubu, who pledged justice and unveiled welfare initiatives for their bereaved families.

Historical Context of Civil-Military Clashes

Occurrences of civilians attacking military and law enforcement personnel are not new in Nigeria, with similar incidents recorded in Odi, Bayelsa State; Zaki-Biam, Benue State; and others. Conversely, instances of excessive military force against civilians, such as at the Lekki Toll Gate and in Zaria, Kaduna State, highlight a complex and often tumultuous relationship between the Nigerian populace and its security forces. This pattern of violence reflects deeper systemic issues and poses significant questions about civil-military relations in a democratic society.

Addressing the Root Causes

The recurrent violence underscores the urgent need for a holistic approach to reforming Nigeria's security apparatus. More than six decades post-independence, the nation struggles with creating a people-centered police and military force, instead witnessing these institutions being manipulated for political gains. This environment has fostered mistrust and alienation between the security forces and the communities they are meant to protect. The article suggests a paradigm shift towards a partnership model where security forces are seen as valuable societal assets rather than oppressors.

Looking Forward: Building Better Partnerships

For a sustainable resolution to the cycle of violence, the article advocates for the establishment of a new dispensation in civil-military relations. This entails recruiting security personnel from diverse backgrounds and ensuring their actions align with the nation's interest, fostering a sense of unity and purpose. The ultimate goal is a security apparatus that is viewed by all Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic, religious, or political affiliations, as a protector and not a persecutor.

The tragic loss of the 17 soldiers in Okuama serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges facing Nigeria's security sector. It calls for reflection on the part of both the government and citizens towards fostering a more cooperative and peaceful coexistence. The path forward demands commitment, empathy, and a shared vision for a safer, more inclusive Nigeria.