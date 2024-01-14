NASENI Strives for Global STI Leadership Through Human Capital Development

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), under the leadership of Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, is placing a new emphasis on human capital development and staff motivation. The importance of this initiative was underscored during a 5-day training event for Information, New Media, and Protocol staff drawn from both NASENI's headquarters and institutes, held at the Exclusive Serene Hotel in Wuye, Abuja.

Mr. Halilu highlighted the pivotal role of staff training and development for organizational success and identified these as key pillars in constructing 'a new NASENI'. This fresh focus aligns with the Agency’s overarching goal to amass a workforce equipped with the necessary technical, vocational, and management skills, crucial to drive growth and technological advancement. The training event, designed to enhance the competencies of the Agency's staff in New Media and Protocol Strategies, is a step towards realizing this ambition and a testament to the commitment to human capital development.

Aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda

The push for internal development is not an isolated venture but forms part of a bigger picture. It is intrinsically linked to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration and its Eight Priority Areas. Mr. Halilu emphasized this connection, underscoring the role of NASENI in driving Nigeria's rapid industrialization through collaboration, creation, and commercialization.

The ultimate goal of these efforts is to reposition NASENI as a global powerhouse in the field of Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI). By investing in human capital and nurturing its staff, NASENI intends to make significant strides towards achieving this aim. The commitment to staff development and motivation is not just about the present but about preparing for a future where NASENI stands as a global leader in STI.