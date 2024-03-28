NASENI Aims to Slash Nigeria's Import Bill by 25% by 2030, Boosts Local Manufacturing

In a significant move towards economic self-reliance and technological advancement, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has laid out an ambitious plan. The agency, under the guidance of Executive Vice Chairman Khalil Halilu, aims to reduce Nigeria's import bill by a notable 25 percent, bringing it down to $34.7 billion by 2030. This initiative is set to be achieved through strategic partnerships aimed at local manufacturing of the country's top 10 imported items, signaling a major shift towards bolstering domestic production capabilities.

Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships

At the core of NASENI's strategy is a concerted effort to transfer technology knowledge to over 300,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the country. This move is not just about import reduction; it's a comprehensive plan projected to generate over three million jobs by 2030. Furthermore, the initiative is expected to lift 2.5 million Nigerians out of poverty within five years. Highlighting the critical nature of this endeavor, Halilu pointed out the sharp 66 percent rise in Nigeria's import bill over the last four years, amounting to $60.5 billion. With SMEs contributing a mere 6.21 percent to exports, the focus on technology transfer and adaptation to critical sectors emerges as a game-changing solution.

Accelerating Economic Growth through Technology

Halilu's vision encompasses a rapid technology transfer process aimed at cutting down 'go-to-market' time by a staggering 75 percent. This approach is expected to reduce total production time from three years to merely six months to one year. In a collaborative effort with the Rural Electrification Agency, NASENI is set to deploy renewable energy technologies, particularly solar resources, to illuminate rural areas across Nigeria. Additionally, a $150 million investment from the UAE for a battery factory marks a significant leap towards realizing these goals. The initiative also includes a plan to rehabilitate broken down trucks and tractors belonging to the police and state governments, potentially saving billions annually on vehicle purchases.

Implications for Nigeria's Economic Landscape

The ambitious initiatives by NASENI are poised to redefine Nigeria's economic and technological landscape. By focusing on local manufacturing and technology transfer, the agency not only aims to reduce dependency on imports but also to foster a vibrant, self-sustaining economy powered by innovation and productivity. These efforts, if successful, could mark a turning point in Nigeria's journey towards becoming a leading player in the global technological arena while significantly enhancing the quality of life for millions of its citizens.