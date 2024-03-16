Nasarawa State Lawmaker Proposes Creation of New Constituency

Jeremiah Umaru, a member of the Nasarawa State House of Representatives, has introduced a bill aimed at establishing an additional constituency in the northern region of the state. The first-term lawmaker announced this development in a statement released on Friday, indicating that the bill is set for its initial reading.

Equitable Distribution of Democratic Dividends

The proposed bill aims to foster the equitable distribution of democratic dividends across the state. By creating an additional constituency, Rep. Umaru seeks to ensure that constituents in the northern part of Nasarawa State have adequate representation and access to government resources.

Constitutional Amendment for New Constituency

The bill proposes an amendment to the Constitution to delineate Nassarawa Eggon Federal Constituency from the existing Akwanga/Nassarawa Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency. This strategic move is designed to streamline governance and enhance the efficiency of constituency representation.

Commitment to Addressing Challenges

While expressing gratitude to constituents for their unwavering support, Rep. Umaru reiterated his dedication to tackling the various challenges facing the Akwanga/Nassarawa Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency. He emphasized the importance of unity in fostering development and urged constituents to work together towards common goals.

Call for Unity and Progress

As a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rep. Umaru emphasized the need for a united front to propel the constituency to greater heights. He underscored the importance of collective efforts in achieving positive outcomes and advancing the interests of the constituents.

In conclusion, Rep. Jeremiah Umaru's proposal reflects a proactive approach to governance, aimed at ensuring inclusive representation and fostering development in Nasarawa State. If enacted, the creation of a new constituency has the potential to enhance democratic participation and promote socio-economic progress in the region.