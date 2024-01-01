Nasarawa State Governor Pardons 14 Inmates: A New Year’s Gesture of Mercy

On this dawn of the new year, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has extended a hand of mercy to 14 inmates, granting them pardon, and freeing them from the confines of the Custodial Centres across the state. This executive action, a manifestation of the Governor’s constitutional powers, has brought a new lease of life to these individuals, who were serving varied jail terms.

Prerogative of Mercy

The pardon, a decision taken in consultation with the State Advisory Council, is not a random act of kindness, but a well-considered exercise of the prerogative of mercy vested in the Governor. It is a reflection of the principles outlined in Sections 212 (1) and (2) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This action is an affirmation of the state’s commitment to justice and rehabilitation, rather than mere punishment.

A New Year’s Gift

The pardoning of the inmates, a significant part of the January 1, 2024, celebrations, is indeed a novel way to usher in the new year. The 14 beneficiaries of this act of mercy include Sani Musa, Mohammed Maji, Danjuma Anthony, Ali Mohammed, Yahuza Turaki, Ibrahim Musa, Abdullahi Usman, ThankGod Bananas, Usman Idris, Adamu Sule, Terzungwe Mshi, Shehu Abubakar, Zacheous Ayuba, and Surajo Abdullahi. Their release signals a fresh start, a chance to reintegrate into society and make meaningful contributions.

Call for Lawful Conduct

The State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Labaran Magaji, who made the announcement, also issued a stern call to the freed individuals. He urged them to remain law-abiding and to refrain from any criminal activities that could potentially lead them back to correctional facilities. This call to order underscores the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order, while also extending an opportunity for transformation and change to the pardoned inmates.

