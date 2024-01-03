Nasarawa State Enacts New Measures to Boost Investments and Improve Governance

In a significant move, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has instituted two Executive Orders and a Regulation to fortify the operations of the Nasarawa State Investment and Development Agency (NASIDA) and bolster the framework for Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) across the state’s 13 local government areas. The official signing took place amidst an emergency Executive Council meeting in the state capital, Lafia.

Adoption of FRILIA and NGREM

The Executive Orders primarily revolve around the adoption of the Framework for Responsible Investment in Land Intensive Agriculture (FRILIA) and the initiation of the Nasarawa Governance Result and Efficiency Mechanism (NGREM). The former is strategically designed to ensure that large-scale agribusiness investments in land procurement and resettlement adhere to international best practices. This aims to foster economic, social, and environmental sustainability, while also assuring mutual benefits between investors and local communities.

Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

NGREM, on the other hand, is orchestrated to enhance governance by bringing efficiency to government processes, ramping up transparency, and bolstering the efficacy of public service delivery. This initiative involves compelling all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to publish Service Level Agreements, Grievance Redress Mechanisms, and provide early notification of any forthcoming changes.

Boosting Economic Growth

In response to these measures, Nasarawa State is gearing up to enhance its investment framework to lure more investors. The state government is implementing strategies to create a conducive climate for investment, including tax incentives and infrastructure development. This move is anticipated to stimulate economic growth and spawn employment opportunities within the state.