en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Nasarawa State Enacts New Measures to Boost Investments and Improve Governance

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
Nasarawa State Enacts New Measures to Boost Investments and Improve Governance

In a significant move, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has instituted two Executive Orders and a Regulation to fortify the operations of the Nasarawa State Investment and Development Agency (NASIDA) and bolster the framework for Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) across the state’s 13 local government areas. The official signing took place amidst an emergency Executive Council meeting in the state capital, Lafia.

Adoption of FRILIA and NGREM

The Executive Orders primarily revolve around the adoption of the Framework for Responsible Investment in Land Intensive Agriculture (FRILIA) and the initiation of the Nasarawa Governance Result and Efficiency Mechanism (NGREM). The former is strategically designed to ensure that large-scale agribusiness investments in land procurement and resettlement adhere to international best practices. This aims to foster economic, social, and environmental sustainability, while also assuring mutual benefits between investors and local communities.

Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

NGREM, on the other hand, is orchestrated to enhance governance by bringing efficiency to government processes, ramping up transparency, and bolstering the efficacy of public service delivery. This initiative involves compelling all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to publish Service Level Agreements, Grievance Redress Mechanisms, and provide early notification of any forthcoming changes.

Boosting Economic Growth

In response to these measures, Nasarawa State is gearing up to enhance its investment framework to lure more investors. The state government is implementing strategies to create a conducive climate for investment, including tax incentives and infrastructure development. This move is anticipated to stimulate economic growth and spawn employment opportunities within the state.

0
Agriculture Business Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UK Farmers Shift Focus to Spring Barley Amid Wet Winter

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nepal to Issue Quality Trademark for CTC Tea: A Boost for Export Potential

By Rafia Tasleem

Pakistan Senate Committee Reviews Proposal for Special Economic Zone near Hakla Interchange

By Rizwan Shah

Workforce Competition Heats Up Between Agricultural Facilities in Mitchell, South Dakota

By Muhammad Jawad

New Mexico Cracks Down on Cannabis Farms for Serious Violations ...
@Agriculture · 11 mins
New Mexico Cracks Down on Cannabis Farms for Serious Violations ...
heart comment 0
Suzuki Quadtruck: The New Favourite of UK Farmers

By Quadri Adejumo

Suzuki Quadtruck: The New Favourite of UK Farmers
Nova Scotia Farm Turns Discarded Christmas Trees into Nutritious Goat Feed

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nova Scotia Farm Turns Discarded Christmas Trees into Nutritious Goat Feed
Italian Progress on Climate and Agrifood Sustainable Development Goals: A Study

By Quadri Adejumo

Italian Progress on Climate and Agrifood Sustainable Development Goals: A Study
Vietnam Unveils Ambitious Strategy to Revolutionize Plant Cultivation Sector by 2030

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Vietnam Unveils Ambitious Strategy to Revolutionize Plant Cultivation Sector by 2030
Latest Headlines
World News
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
13 seconds
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
14 seconds
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
17 seconds
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
22 seconds
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
26 seconds
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
28 seconds
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
Nico Ali Walsh: Honouring Ali's Legacy While Carving His Own Path
35 seconds
Nico Ali Walsh: Honouring Ali's Legacy While Carving His Own Path
Marion, Alabama Grapples with Water Quality Crisis as Aging Infrastructure Crumbles
35 seconds
Marion, Alabama Grapples with Water Quality Crisis as Aging Infrastructure Crumbles
Professional Women's Hockey League: A New Era of Opportunities
43 seconds
Professional Women's Hockey League: A New Era of Opportunities
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
42 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app