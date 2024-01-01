Nasarawa State and Nigerian Shippers Council Partner to Establish Inland Dry Port

In a progressive move, the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) is partnering with the Nasarawa State Government to establish an Inland Dry Port (IDP) in the state. This project is aimed to stimulate the state’s economy and alleviate the congestion of seaports. Maritime stakeholders have expressed enthusiastic support for the initiative, acknowledging its potential for economic growth and improved logistics.

Nasarawa’s Commitment to the Project

The Nasarawa State Government has shown a profound commitment to this initiative. Governor Abdullahi Sule has issued directives to actualize the IDP, with a particular focus on promoting the state’s substantial sesame seed production. The Attorney General of Nasarawa State, Labaran Magaji, leads a dedicated team to collaborate with the NSC on the project, ensuring a streamlined and efficient endeavor.

(Read Also: Nigeria’s Economic Outlook for 2024: Challenges and Expectations)

Stakeholders’ Reaction

Rotimi Hassan, Managing Director of Kaduna Inland Dry Port, lauds the NSC’s efforts but urges the government to evaluate the performance and challenges of existing dry ports. This analysis, he suggests, will guide strategies to enhance their efficiency. Similarly, Nnadi Ugochukwu, Vice President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, welcomes the development but expresses concerns about underutilized bonded terminals.

(Read Also: Nigeria’s National Assembly Passes N28.777 Trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill)

Implications and Alignments

The establishment of the IDP is not only expected to boost employment and increase government revenue but is also seen as aligning with the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement. This move is designed to enhance trade, further cementing Nigeria’s position in the global market. The NSC has previously facilitated IDP projects in various states, bringing shipping facilities closer to inland areas and contributing significantly to regional economies.

Read More