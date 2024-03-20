Nasarawa Speaker Calls for Prayers for President Tinubu and Governor Sule's Administrations

Speaker Danladi Jatau of the Nasarawa House of Assembly has appealed to Nigerians to offer prayers for the success of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Abdullahi Sule's administrations. Speaking at a Tafsir organized by the Nasarawa chapter of the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Jatau emphasized the importance of seeking divine intervention to address the nation's challenges.

Importance of Unity and Support

Jatau underscored the significance of unity and support from the populace for leaders to excel in their endeavors. He urged residents of Nasarawa state to live in unity and peace, irrespective of their affiliations, to foster development and progress in the state.

Call for Patience and Cooperation

The speaker passionately appealed to women to support their husbands for the progress and development of their families. He encouraged all residents to be law-abiding, respect constituted authorities, and live in peace regardless of their affiliations.

Appreciation and Unity Advocacy

Hashiya Ahmed, FOMWAN chair in Nasarawa, expressed gratitude to Speaker Jatau for attending the tafsir despite his busy schedule. She urged women to prioritize unity and peace, emphasizing the importance of living harmoniously despite differences.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The Tafsir was attended by dignitaries including Maryam Ahmed, wife of the state accountant general, Maryam Mustapha, wife of the late emir of Lafia, and Rabi Ubangari-Alaku, wife of Aren Eggon.

Conclusion

Jatau's call for prayers and unity reflects the importance of collective effort in addressing societal challenges and achieving development goals. The event serves as a platform for fostering harmony and cooperation among residents, with a focus on supporting leadership for the greater good of the community.