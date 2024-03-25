NAPTIP Warns Nigerians of Human Trafficking Schemes Disguised as Oil and Gas Job Offers

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has cautioned Nigerians against falling for job offers promising high salaries in the oil and gas sector. NAPTIP Director-General, Professor Fatima Waziri-Azi, revealed that human traffickers are behind these fraudulent schemes, targeting young people aged 15-35 with unrealistic promises of monthly incomes reaching $900.

Modus Operandi of Traffickers

Traffickers often masquerade as representatives of legitimate oil and gas companies or gold mining firms. They entice victims with the allure of lucrative employment opportunities, only to exploit them upon arrival in neighboring West African countries. Victims are subjected to various forms of exploitation after being deceived by false promises.

Vigilance and Caution

Professor Waziri-Azi reiterated her appeal to Nigerians to exercise caution and skepticism when presented with tempting job offers. She advised individuals to ask questions, seek second opinions, and verify the legitimacy of companies before making any financial commitments or travel arrangements. NAPTIP emphasized the importance of being vigilant and discerning to avoid falling prey to trafficking schemes.

Agency's Response

NAPTIP has intensified efforts to combat human trafficking through enhanced partnerships, collaboration, diligent prosecution, and extensive awareness campaigns. The agency has witnessed a surge in convictions of human traffickers and is committed to equipping Nigerians with timely and accurate information to reduce their vulnerability. NAPTIP continues to monitor and address emerging tactics employed by traffickers to protect citizens from exploitation and abuse.