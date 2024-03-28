NANTAP Urges Government Collaboration for Creative Sector Growth, Marks 2024 World Theatre Day

On the occasion of 2024 World Theatre Day, the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), FCT chapter, emphasized the essential role of government collaboration in nurturing the arts and creative sector for economic prosperity. Olukayode Aiyegbusi, the association's chairman, highlighted this during an event at the Cyprian Ekwensi Cultural Centre in Abuja, attended by key stakeholders, theatre groups, and enthusiasts. Aiyegbusi's call underscores the potential of the arts and creative sector as a significant revenue source, urging for the involvement of practitioners in policy-making and development strategies.

Strategic Inclusion for a Sustainable Future

Under the theme 'Unbundling the Creative Economy for a Sustainable Future,' the NANTAP's initiative aims at leveraging the newly established Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy. Aiyegbusi advocates for a practical approach, seeking input from those actively engaged in the arts rather than theoretical perspectives. The emphasis is on a clear vision and strategic planning, involving the right people to tap into the sector's vast potential for job creation, economic growth, and societal enrichment.

Empowerment through Theatre

Theatre, as Aiyegbusi notes, is more than an entertainment medium; it's a significant source of employment and creativity. With each production, numerous individuals—directors, scriptwriters, actors, designers—find meaningful work. He urges local governments to invest in theatre infrastructure across communities, not only to foster local art and culture but also to stimulate economic activities and reduce social vices among the youth.

Looking Ahead: A Collaborative Vision

The call for a symbiotic relationship between government and the creative sector is clear. By acknowledging and acting on the recommendations from practitioners, Nigeria can harness the creative economy's full capacity. This partnership could redefine Nigeria's socio-economic landscape, creating a thriving environment for arts and culture that contributes significantly to the nation's GDP and global cultural footprint.