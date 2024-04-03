Naira Begins April on Bullish Note, Appreciates Against Dollar

The Nigerian naira commenced the month of April on a positive trajectory, strengthening to N1,278.58 against the United States dollar from N1,309.39 recorded last week Thursday. This marks a notable increase of N30.81 at the close of trading activity.

Data from FMDQ Securities reveals that the indicative exchange rate for the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market closed below the N1,300 ceiling, marking the first instance since January 26 of this year.

The naira's recent appreciation contrasts with its depreciation to as low as N1,615/$1 on March 13, 2024. Since then, a series of forex policies implemented by the central bank has contributed to the naira gaining over 21 percent against the dollar since March.

The surge in liquidity in the forex market can be attributed to various policy reforms initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Key reforms include the unification of exchange rate windows, liberalization of the FX market, clearance of FX backlog obligations, implementation of a Price Verification System, and overhaul of the Bureau De Change segment.

Forex turnover serves as a crucial metric, reflecting the total value of all foreign exchange transactions completed within a specific timeframe. High turnover rates indicate a vibrant and active market, signaling investor confidence and economic stability.

In recent weeks, the Central Bank of Nigeria, along with other banking institutions, has bolstered dollar supply to the foreign exchange market by $2.5 billion, further enhancing market liquidity and supporting the naira's appreciation.