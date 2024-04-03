Naira Appreciation Leads to Drop in Prices, Says Association of Bureaux de Change Operators

According to the Association of Bureaux de Change Operators of Nigeria, the recent appreciation of the naira has resulted in a relative decrease in the prices of goods and services across the country.

Advertisment

Aminu Gwadebe, the president of the association, attributed this positive development to the Central Bank of Nigeria's decision to allow Bureaux de Change to participate in the foreign currency market, citing it as a pivotal factor in the naira's recovery.

Gwadebe emphasized the impact of these changes on inflation, noting that the prices of essential items have begun to decline in response to the improved foreign exchange market conditions. He highlighted the role of increased public confidence in the local currency, which has reduced currency substitution behavior and alleviated pressure on the naira.

Furthermore, Gwadebe stated that the reintroduction of Bureaux de Change into the mainstream foreign exchange market has curtailed illegal economic activities such as hoarding and round-tripping, leading to exchange rate convergence.

As a result of the naira's recovery, Gwadebe outlined specific areas where significant price reductions have been observed. International school fees have reportedly decreased by 15%, medical tourism costs have seen a reduction of 20%, and both local and international airfares have dropped by 25%.

The association's remarks highlight the tangible benefits of currency stabilization efforts and underscore the importance of inclusive participation in the foreign exchange market for economic stability and price moderation.