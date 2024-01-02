en English
Nigeria

NAHCON Extends 2024 Hajj Payment Deadline to Facilitate Greater Participation

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
NAHCON Extends 2024 Hajj Payment Deadline to Facilitate Greater Participation

The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) has extended the deadline for 2024 Hajj pilgrimage payments to January 31, 2024, in response to requests from various stakeholders. This decision, sanctioned by the federal government, aims to facilitate a broader participation of individuals wishing to undertake the sacred journey.

Extension to Aid Greater Accessibility

Previously set to close on December 31, 2023, this extension followed appeals from State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Agencies, Commissions, religious clerics, State Governors, and other concerned parties. The NAHCON’s Assistant Director on Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, underscored the sacredness of the Hajj and the Commission’s endeavor to finalize the total cost of pilgrimage before the new deadline. The extension further allows new applicants to register and existing ones to complete their payments.

Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s Final Date

Usara noted that the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has set February 25 as the ultimate date for contract signing, signaling the end of payments into IBAN accounts. With this, NAHCON has a narrow window of approximately one month to finalize payment arrangements for the 2024 Hajj.

Collaborative Effort for Inclusive Hajj Experience

The Commission’s Chairman, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, expressed appreciation to all advocates for the pilgrims. He emphasized the collective effort to ensure an all-embracing Hajj experience and urged all Hajj handlers to make the most of this opportunity for a successful 2024 Hajj operation.

Nigeria Travel & Tourism
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

