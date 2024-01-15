NAFDAC Stresses Importance of Efficient Port Clearance Procedures at Training Session

In a recent training session in Lagos, the Director-General of Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, underscored the significance of efficient and seamless port clearance procedures. The session was designed for the Ports Inspection Directorate Priority Clients, with a primary focus on the use of the Ports Inspection Data Capture and Risk Management System (PIDCARMS) platform.

Benefits of PIDCARMS

Prof Adeyeye, who was represented by the Director of Ports Inspection Directorate, Dr. Abimbola Adegboye, shed light on the myriad benefits the PIDCARMS platform brings to industry operators. These include streamlined business operations and enhanced proficiency. She emphasized that to qualify as a Priority Client and enjoy benefits like 24-hour platform attention, self-assessment, and personalized email support, operators must uphold high standards.

Training and Technological Advancement

The training aimed to equip stakeholders with the necessary skills to effectively navigate the PIDCARMS system. This initiative is a part of NAFDAC’s commitment to embracing technological advancements and best practices within the industry. Participants were encouraged to actively participate and provide feedback, as their inputs are crucial for the agency’s ongoing improvement.

Recognition of Top Priority Clients

In recognition of their efforts, certificates of participation were presented to each of the 150 Top Priority clients at the end of the session. The event also featured an award ceremony and presentation of plaques. This initiative underscores NAFDAC’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and rewarding industry stakeholders who demonstrate unwavering commitment to best practices.