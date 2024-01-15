en English
Business

NAFDAC Advocates for Streamlined Port Clearance Procedures in Nigeria

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
NAFDAC Advocates for Streamlined Port Clearance Procedures in Nigeria

Efficiency and seamlessness in the clearance of goods at ports have been underlined as key by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Nigeria. The agency has been actively working to streamline the import and export process, ensuring that products are cleared swiftly without compromising public health and safety. The agency is cognizant of the fact that delays in clearance can escalate costs for businesses and impact the availability of goods in the market.

Streamlining Operations for Economic Growth

By advocating more efficient processes, NAFDAC is supporting economic growth, reducing the time and resources spent on transporting products to and from Nigeria. The agency has been focusing on refining its operational frameworks to ensure faster clearance times, all while strictly adhering to regulatory standards.

Combatting Substandard and Counterfeit Products

Simultaneously, NAFDAC’s focus is on combating the influx of substandard and counterfeit products. This issue can be more effectively addressed with improved clearance procedures. Efficient and seamless port clearance procedures are not just about reducing costs and increasing availability, they are about ensuring the safety and health of the public by preventing the entry of harmful products.

Training and Certification for Priority Clients

The recent training of Ports Inspection Directorate Priority Clients on Ports Inspection Data Capture and Risk Management System (PIDCARMS) platform in 2024 reflects this commitment. The training aimed to provide crucial insights and guidance on the utilization of the optimized PIDCARMS for efficient and seamless port clearance procedures. Membership in the Priority Client Platform, which comes with numerous benefits including 24-hour attention and customised email access, is not automatic. Active participation, engagement, networking, and exchange of ideas are encouraged, leading to the issuance of certificates of participation to deserving clients.

Business Economy Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

