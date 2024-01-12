NACETEM Spotlights AI’s Potential to Revolutionize Nigeria’s Public Sector

The National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), an arm of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology in Nigeria, recently spotlighted the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the country’s public sector. Dr. Olusola Odunsanya, the Director-General of NACETEM, during an interview, underscored the profound impact AI integration can have on efficiency, accuracy in data collection, and informed policy making—all indispensable elements for economic growth.

AI and Civil Service Reforms

The assimilation of AI has been a key component of recent civil service enhancements, which aimed at bolstering professionalism and implementing data-centric systems such as the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS). Despite these strides, Dr. Odunsanya highlighted a critical gap: the public sector’s under-utilization of AI technologies, which are fundamental drivers of the fourth industrial revolution.

Facing the Future Tech-Ready

Emphasizing the necessity to be future-ready, Dr. Odunsanya expounded on the roles that remote work, e-commerce, e-governance, and a data-driven economy will play in the times ahead. He conjectured that Nigeria’s wealth may progressively shift from oil to e-commerce and data. Consequently, he urged the government and its agencies to invest in workforce development for this emergent data economy.

NACETEM’s Strategic Role

NACETEM’s mission includes workforce training and policy research in science, technology, and innovation management for both the government and private sector. This role is crucial in equipping Nigeria with the necessary tools and insights to navigate the future—a future increasingly shaped by technology and data.