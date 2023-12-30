Mushroom Universities: The Unchecked Rise of Illegitimate Degree Trade in West Africa

West African nations such as Benin Republic and Togo are grappling with a burgeoning trade in illegitimate university degrees, offered by entities known as ‘mushroom universities’. These institutions, bereft of academic rigor, sell degrees to customers who present merely O-level certificates, which could be either genuine or fabricated. The cost of these degrees is contingent on the desired course, urgency, and degree classification. This fraudulent practice fosters unjust competition in the job market, pitting individuals with bona fide qualifications earned over years against those who purchase their credentials.

Undercover Investigation Reveals Fraudulent Degree Trade

The DAILY NIGERIAN conducted a covert investigation into this worrying phenomenon, with reporter Umar Audu infiltrating a syndicate involved in the trade. In December 2022, Audu paid for a degree in mass communication. By February 2023, he had received a certificate and transcript from Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologies (ESGT) without attending a single class or sitting for any examination. A QR code on the transcript, when scanned, confirmed its authenticity on ESGT’s website. This institution is accredited by the governments of both Benin Republic and Nigeria.

Collaboration of Corrupt Officials

The investigation unearthed a network of corrupt officials in these countries who facilitate this thriving trade. Nigerian agents work in tandem with university officials in Cotonou, Benin’s largest city. Corrupt individuals within Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Education aid in procuring evaluation letters required for NYSC mobilization, for a fee. This revelation underscores the extensive corruption permeating multiple layers of the education sector and furthering this illicit trade.

Loopholes in NYSC Scheme

The investigation also shed light on loopholes in the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) in Nigeria. Currently, the NYSC lacks the digital tools necessary to prevent individuals from illicitly participating in the service more than once. This shortcoming is exploited by those who purchase their degrees, granting them unwarranted advantages and further skewing the competitive landscape.