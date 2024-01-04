Murtala Muhammad Airport’s Runway Theft: Culprits Remain Unidentified

The Murtala Muhammad Airport in Lagos, a major hub in the Nigerian aviation sector, has been shrouded in mystery for months following the theft of key components of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) at runway 18/36 right. The identities of the perpetrators, despite the conclusion of an investigation by a committee appointed by the Ministry of Aviation’s permanent secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, remain undisclosed.

Discovery of the Theft

On July 10, 2023, the disappearance of the critical runway cable lights was discovered. This alarming event led to the immediate suspension of seven Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel. As investigations ensued, a startling revelation surfaced: some airport staff facilitated the theft during a three-month runway closure. The repercussions were immediate and far-reaching, with international airlines incurring additional costs taxiing from the domestic runway to the international terminal.

The Investigation and Its Aftermath

Despite the conclusion of the investigation, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) remains tight-lipped about the findings and the identities of the culprits. The stolen facilities, crucial to the safe and efficient operation of the airport, have been almost entirely replaced. However, the lack of transparency surrounding the investigation’s results has raised eyebrows among stakeholders.

Stakeholders Demand Enhanced Security Measures

The incident has brought to light significant security lapses at the airport. Stakeholders are voicing concerns about safety, urging the FAAN to enhance security measures and improve transparency. The Lagos airport, with its high volume of traffic, necessitates robust security to prevent future incidents and ensure seamless operations.