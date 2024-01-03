MURIC Backs Suspension of Degree Accreditation in Benin and Togo Amid Fraud Allegations

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has publicly endorsed the Nigerian Federal Government’s decision to halt degree accreditation from universities in the Republic of Benin and Togo. This action arises from allegations of rampant fraudulent practices. MURIC’s Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, applauded this move, noting that such unscrupulous activities pose a significant risk to the integrity of Nigeria’s public service and societal fabric.

Akintola cited the case of Umar Audu, an investigative journalist, who exposed the depth of this educational fraud. Audu managed to obtain a degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certification in a mere six weeks from Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologies (ESGT) in Benin Republic, exposing the ease of acquiring these fraudulent credentials.

(Read Also: University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals)

Call for Action

Akintola urged that stringent actions be enforced against individuals employed on the basis of such counterfeit certificates. He advocated for the dismissal of such individuals and for legal consequences to be imposed on agents of these fraudulent institutions. He also called for an investigation into the clearance letter issued by the Federal Ministry of Education, which resulted in the NYSC accepting 51 individuals with fake degrees into their scheme.

MURIC advises those in possession of such certificates to seek legitimate education. Already serving individuals should be removed from the scheme. The organization also lauded Umar Audu’s journalistic efforts in bringing this educational fraud to light. This incident underscores the vital role of investigative journalism in society, aiding in the exposure of corruption and safeguarding the integrity of educational systems.

(Read Also: Julius Berger and FRSC Collaborate to Enhance Road Safety during Yuletide