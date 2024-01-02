MTU Chancellor, Ex-Governor Udom Emmanuel Urge Graduates to Strive for Excellence

On the auspicious occasion of the fifth convocation ceremony of Mountain Top University (MTU) in Ogun State, the Chancellor, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, addressed the 2023 graduating class, urging them to be agents of change and strive for excellence in their future endeavors. Emphasizing the importance of integrity, moral values, and the application of principles learned at the university, Olukoya set a high bar for the graduates to promote change and excellence.

The convocation marked a milestone in the lives of 348 students who successfully completed their academic journey at MTU. A remarkable 36 of them achieved first-class honors, a testament to the rigorous academic environment provided by the university.

Former Governor Udom Emmanuel Speaks at the Event

An illustrious guest at the event, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, addressed the graduates. He encouraged them to envision their future, strive for excellence to rise above biases, and seize opportunities by aligning their passion with societal needs. Adding to this, he highlighted the value of nurturing good relationships and expressing gratitude.

Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, the Vice-Chancellor of MTU, echoed the sentiments of Dr. Olukoya and Mr. Emmanuel. He reminded the graduates that resilience was key in facing life’s challenges and urged them to maintain their trust in God. The ceremony ended with a strong message to the graduates about their responsibility as good ambassadors of the university and their duty to contribute positively to society.