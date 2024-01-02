en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

MTU Chancellor, Ex-Governor Udom Emmanuel Urge Graduates to Strive for Excellence

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
MTU Chancellor, Ex-Governor Udom Emmanuel Urge Graduates to Strive for Excellence

On the auspicious occasion of the fifth convocation ceremony of Mountain Top University (MTU) in Ogun State, the Chancellor, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, addressed the 2023 graduating class, urging them to be agents of change and strive for excellence in their future endeavors. Emphasizing the importance of integrity, moral values, and the application of principles learned at the university, Olukoya set a high bar for the graduates to promote change and excellence.

The convocation marked a milestone in the lives of 348 students who successfully completed their academic journey at MTU. A remarkable 36 of them achieved first-class honors, a testament to the rigorous academic environment provided by the university.

Former Governor Udom Emmanuel Speaks at the Event

An illustrious guest at the event, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, addressed the graduates. He encouraged them to envision their future, strive for excellence to rise above biases, and seize opportunities by aligning their passion with societal needs. Adding to this, he highlighted the value of nurturing good relationships and expressing gratitude.

Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, the Vice-Chancellor of MTU, echoed the sentiments of Dr. Olukoya and Mr. Emmanuel. He reminded the graduates that resilience was key in facing life’s challenges and urged them to maintain their trust in God. The ceremony ended with a strong message to the graduates about their responsibility as good ambassadors of the university and their duty to contribute positively to society.

0
Education Nigeria Society
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

School Assembly News: A Glimpse into Current Events for January 2nd

By Dil Bar Irshad

CBI Charges 15 in Recruitment Exam Scam: A Deep Dive into the Investigation

By Rafia Tasleem

PM Modi Highlights India's Legacy of Knowledge in Tamil Nadu Visit

By Dil Bar Irshad

Education Meets Entertainment: Celebrities Gear Up for Despite Science and Maths Quiz

By Ebenezer Mensah

DespiteScienceAndMathsQuiz Round One: Krakye S3m S.H.S. Takes the Lead ...
@Education · 48 mins
DespiteScienceAndMathsQuiz Round One: Krakye S3m S.H.S. Takes the Lead ...
heart comment 0
Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S Triumphs in Academics; X Corp to Invest in Ghanaian Education

By Ebenezer Mensah

Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S Triumphs in Academics; X Corp to Invest in Ghanaian Education
Olam Agri Launches ‘Seeds for the Future Education Grant’ for Nigerian Students

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Olam Agri Launches 'Seeds for the Future Education Grant' for Nigerian Students
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
UNILAG Faces Major Challenges: Prof. Ogunsola Leads with ‘FIRM’ Growth Agenda

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

UNILAG Faces Major Challenges: Prof. Ogunsola Leads with 'FIRM' Growth Agenda
Latest Headlines
World News
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
26 seconds
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
29 seconds
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
30 seconds
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
40 seconds
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
Preventive Health Screenings: A Necessity for Women Over 30
2 mins
Preventive Health Screenings: A Necessity for Women Over 30
NA-127: Returning Officer Advises Objector to Take Bilawal Bhutto Nomination Objection to ECP
2 mins
NA-127: Returning Officer Advises Objector to Take Bilawal Bhutto Nomination Objection to ECP
Celebrating the Multifaceted Health Benefits of Walnuts
3 mins
Celebrating the Multifaceted Health Benefits of Walnuts
Leones' Fiery Return to LBPRC Playoffs: A Semifinal Clash Against Consistent Carolina
3 mins
Leones' Fiery Return to LBPRC Playoffs: A Semifinal Clash Against Consistent Carolina
Healthcare Decisions: Reconsidering the Age for Colonoscopies Amid Rising Costs and Insurance Challenges
5 mins
Healthcare Decisions: Reconsidering the Age for Colonoscopies Amid Rising Costs and Insurance Challenges
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
17 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app