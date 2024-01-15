Mouka Donates to Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre to Honor Remembrance Day

On January 10th, 2024, Mouka, a renowned firm that promotes healthy sleep culture, made a notable contribution to the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) in Lagos. The donation, consisting of desktop computers and a public address system, was made in support of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, celebrated annually on January 15th. The move is part of Mouka's ongoing efforts to bolster the resources of the NAFRC and honor the role of the Nigerian Armed Forces in ensuring national security.

Building Bridges with NAFRC

Mouka's leadership team, including Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Dimeji Osingunwa, Head of Marketing Tolu Olanipekun, and Senior Brand and Innovation Manager Akeem Audu, made the ceremonial handover. The donation was received by NAFRC Commandant Air Vice Marshall Adeniyi Herbert Ameshilola. In the past, Mouka has consistently supported NAFRC through donations during graduation ceremonies, offering product discounts to military personnel, and maintaining a strong relationship through courtesy visits with new commandants.

Enhancing Operations and Reinforcing Support

The NAFRC, aspiring to be a top-notch training institution for ex-servicemen and women, is set to use the gift to enhance its operations. Mouka's donation is a significant boost, acknowledging the sacrifices made by both active and fallen heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces. In response to the donation, Commandant Ameshilola expressed gratitude and assured that the centre would use the resources effectively to continue providing quality vocational training for retired military personnel.

Broader Recognitions on Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Armed Forces Remembrance Day, a national day of honor and gratitude, recognizes the military personnel who have served and sacrificed for Nigeria's peace and security. On this day, Nigerians pay tribute to the fallen heroes, veterans of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Legion, and their families. Various ceremonies and activities across the country mark the day, with dignitaries like Hon Akin Alabi, Member of the House of Representatives, and Lucky Aiyedatiwa, governor of Ondo state, expressing gratitude and admiration for the Armed Forces. They emphasized the importance of recognizing the families left behind by fallen heroes and pledged to continue advocating for policies that enhance their well-being.