Moniepoint MFB Under Fire: Customer Loses 9.6 Million Naira in Security Breach

Security breaches and poor customer service have been the bane of digital banking, but for Moniepoint MFB, a digital bank, it has had disastrous repercussions. In a shocking turn of events, customer Usman Bankkole Olajuwon lost a staggering 9.6 million Naira due to what seems to be a blend of inadequate customer service and a security breach, raising severe doubts about Moniepoint MFB’s ability to safeguard customer funds and provide prompt customer support in cases of theft or unauthorized access.

Incident Unfolds

On December 27th, Olajuwon’s phone was stolen, which had access to his Moniepoint MFB account with a balance of 9.6 million Naira. In a desperate bid to prevent any misuse, Olajuwon immediately reached out to Moniepoint MFB to block his account. However, his pleas fell on deaf ears as the bank failed to respond promptly.

In the interim, the thieves exploited this delay and managed to reset his account password and withdraw the funds. A visit to the bank on the following Monday revealed that no action had been initiated to mitigate the situation, further aggravating the issue.

Broader Cybersecurity Concerns

Regrettably, this is not an isolated incident but a part of a series of cybersecurity breaches that have rocked the digital banking and financial sector. In October 2023, Mr. Cooper Mortgage Services witnessed a significant security breach impacting over 14.6 million customers. The aftermath was severe, with potential identity theft and fraud, besides considerable costs associated with investigation, system remediation, and customer notification.

Similarly, in December 2023, several companies, including Tipalti Accounting Software, HTC Global Services, Americold, and Norton Healthcare, fell prey to ransomware attacks, leading to substantial data theft and leakage. These incidents underscore the pressing need for robust cybersecurity measures and protocols.

Urgent Need for Cybersecurity Measures

In light of these recurring breaches, the European Central Bank has initiated cyber stress tests on 109 banks across Europe to assess their resilience against cyberattacks. The tests aim to simulate disruptive cyberattacks to monitor banks’ response and recovery capabilities.

Meanwhile, cybercriminals collectively leaked 50 million records containing sensitive personal information on the Dark Web, further emphasizing the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures. It is clear that digital banks and financial institutions must take immediate and effective steps to safeguard their customers’ funds and protect their reputation.