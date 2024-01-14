en English
Education

Monday Abuh: A Poetic Journey Through Challenges and Triumphs

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Monday Abuh: A Poetic Journey Through Challenges and Triumphs

Monday Abuh, affectionately known as Mondaydpoet, has opened up about his journey in the realm of creative writing and poetry. Raised in Port Harcourt, Abuh’s early life was steeped in the importance of education, a value that propelled him to pursue an English and Literary Studies Education degree at Kogi State University, now Prince Audu Abubakar University, where he graduated in 2019.

Early Beginnings and Challenges

Abuh’s ascent into the world of literature began during his teenage years when he found solace in the power of written words. This passion, however, was not without its challenges. He faced daunting obstacles like writer’s block, difficulties in marketing his work, financial pressures, and uncertainty about his readership, yet he persisted.

Notable Achievements and Inspirations

Despite these challenges, Abuh’s career has been marked by considerable highlights. His work has piqued interest, earned him spots on radio shows, and garnered recognition in international publications. His book, Igala Women, was inspired by the patriarchal culture of his hometown, addressing the struggles and resilience of women against cultural oppression.

Style Evolution and Role Models

Abuh’s poetry style has undergone a dynamic evolution, transitioning from free verse to experimenting with forms like acrostic, haiku, and limerick. Among his role models are literary giants like William Wordsworth, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Wole Soyinka.

The Value of Poetry

While acknowledging the declining reading culture in Nigeria, Abuh stands steadfast in his belief in the enduring value of poetry. For him, poetry is more than a form of expression; it’s a conduit for evoking emotions, narrating stories, and forging human connections. His inspiration is derived from an array of sources, including life experiences, nature, and abstract ideas.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

