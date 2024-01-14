Modupetemi Saliu: Pioneering Inclusion and Diversity in the African Workplace

An influential diversity and inclusion ambassador, Modupetemi Saliu, is reshaping the landscape of workplace cultures across Africa.

With a firm conviction in the power of diversity and inclusion extending beyond mere demographics and representation, Saliu is committed to cultivating environments where every employee feels valued, and can contribute authentically.

Saliu's strategy is multifaceted, encompassing comprehensive diversity training, mentorship programs, and the establishment of affinity groups.

These initiatives provide a safe space for often underrepresented voices, addressing systemic biases and initiating vital cultural shifts necessary for creating thriving, equitable workplaces.