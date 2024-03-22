Miyetti Allah Leader Bodejo Faces Terrorism Charges, Trial Set for May 27

In a significant development, Bello Bodejo, the leader of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group, has been remanded in DIA custody following his arraignment on terrorism charges. Arrested on January 23 for allegedly unveiling a vigilante group, Bodejo's case has attracted attention due to the implications for national security and public safety.

Chronology of Events Leading to Arrest

Bodejo was taken into custody at the Miyetti Allah's office in Karu, Nasarawa State, sparking a legal battle that culminated in his arraignment before Justice Inyang Ekwo. The Federal Government, acting through the Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi SAN, pressed charges against Bodejo under the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022, accusing him of unauthorized group formation and providing support to 1,000 men for acts prejudicial to national security.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

During the court session, Bodejo pleaded not guilty to the three counts of terrorism leveled against him. The prosecution, represented by Mohammed Abubakar, expressed readiness for trial, mentioning the preparation of two witnesses with the possibility of calling more. Amidst these proceedings, Bodejo's counsel, Mohammed Sheriff, questioned the charge's competence, citing procedural concerns. Nonetheless, Justice Ekwo ordered Bodejo's continued detention, emphasizing the seriousness of the charges.

Implications and Upcoming Trial

The case against Bello Bodejo has raised significant questions about the formation of vigilante groups and their impact on national security. As the trial date approaches on May 27, observers and stakeholders are closely watching the developments, understanding that the outcome could have far-reaching implications for security policies and ethnic militia activities in Nigeria.