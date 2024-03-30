Minister Urges National Assembly to Declare State of Emergency on Critical Lagos Bridges

Nigeria's Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has called upon the National Assembly to declare a state of emergency on two crucial bridges in Lagos: the Third Mainland Bridge and the Carter Bridge. The plea came during a recent inspection tour of key infrastructure projects in Lagos, conducted alongside members of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Works. Senator Umahi emphasized the urgent need for intervention, citing significant structural issues, particularly underwater damage, plaguing both bridges.

During the inspection, Senator Umahi outlined the critical challenges facing the Third Mainland Bridge, including deflection of the slab and deterioration of the piers and pier caps. He assured that measures were underway to address these issues, with the contractor already mobilized for repairs. The estimated cost of rehabilitating the Third Mainland Bridge is approximately N21 billion.

Highlighting safety concerns, Senator Umahi underscored that only the Eko Bridge (Second Mainland Bridge) is currently deemed safe for heavy-duty vehicles. Both the Third Mainland Bridge and Carter Bridge require specialized repairs to address underwater challenges, which Senator Umahi believes would be expedited by declaring a state of emergency.

"I want the National Assembly to take very special note that this is the worst of the challenges we are having on these two bridges," Senator Umahi emphasized. He revealed that N7 billion had been mobilized for Julius Berger Nigeria PLC. to commence repairs on the Carter Bridge, while N6 billion had been allocated for the Third Mainland Bridge just seven days prior.

Declaring a state of emergency, according to Senator Umahi, would facilitate faster allocation of resources and streamline bureaucratic procedures to expedite repairs. He expressed grave concerns about the potential for disaster if the issues are not promptly addressed, particularly given Lagos's heavy reliance on these bridges for traffic flow.

The Minister's appeal underscores the critical importance of maintaining and safeguarding vital transportation infrastructure to ensure the safety of commuters and sustain the functionality of key transportation links essential for economic activities in Lagos and beyond. As stakeholders deliberate on this urgent matter, swift action is imperative to avert potential risks and safeguard the well-being of the populace.